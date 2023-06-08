What Happened to Cory Maynard? Police Trooper Family Mourns The Loss, Wiki-Bio

In this article, we will share the news that has come out. People want to know about Cory Maynard’s obituary details. WVSP officer was fatally killed in an ambush-style incident; the suspect was taken into custody. According to west virginia state police, Timothy Kennedy, the suspect in a shooting that left a West Virginia state police trooper dead, and another person hurt in the Matewan region of Mingo county, was taken into custody late Friday night. Cory Maynard’s obituary will be held in the presence of his family and close friends.

Sgt. Mr. Cory Maynard of the West Virginia state police was fatally shot on June 2 in Mingo County while responding to a shooting report.

What Happened to Cory Maynard?

On Saturday, Maynard was transported from Charleston to Pittsburgh to donate his organs. The trip crossed the Fairmont gateway bridge. Furthermore, when Madynard’s procession passed, 1-79 was lined with emergency vehicles, EMS workers, and volunteers. A flag was also flown across the Fairmont bridge from two firetruck ladders. According to a statement from the state police, the shooter, 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy of Beech Creek, was apprehended on Friday night following a thorough search. No other injuries were reportedly suffered, and more details regarding the shooting were not immediately made public.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. People are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to him and sending prayers to him so that he may rest in peace.