Bengaluru: 28-yr-old Killed in Crash on Airport Road CCTV Video Footage Photos

The impact completely crushed the Volkswagen and the bonnet of the sedan. The driver of the Volkswagen was killed on impact while Sanjay sustained injuries to his left knee.

A 28-year-old private firm employee was killed after his car jumped the median and crashed into a city-bound taxi on the airport road in the early hours of Friday. The accident occurred around 2:25 am near the Hunasamaranahalli down ramp. As he approached the down ramp, the driver of a speeding Volkswagen in the opposite lane lost control, jumped the median, and crashed into Sanjay's sedan. Its impact completely crushed the Volkswagen and the bonnet of the sedan. The driver of the Volkswagen was killed on impact while Sanjay sustained injuries to his left knee.

Bengaluru: 28-yr-old killed in crash

The two passengers in the airport taxi were not injured. They booked another taxi and left the spot. The victim has been identified as Varun BR, who reportedly worked at a US-based private company. He lived with his mother in Sanjay Nagar. Sanjay filed an FIR with the Chikkajala traffic police at 6 am.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.