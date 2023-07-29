TCT vs RYC Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Travancore Tridents vs Royal Changanassery

Here we are sharing exciting and big news for those who love to watch a cricket match. Kuwait Kerala PL T20 league is very famous among people and it is set to entertain its fans with teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Travancore Tridents vs Royal Changanassery. Both teams are very powerful and they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans are also very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the TCT vs RYC match and we will share it with you in this article.

Kuwait Kerala PL T20 is coming back with its two powerful teams. both teams’ players are very famous and they are ready to give their best as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. Travancore Tridents will lock horns against Royal Changanassery in Kuwait Kerala PL T20 at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Travancore Tridents (TCT) vs Royal Changanassery (RYC)

Date:29th July 2023

Day: Saturday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Travancore Tridents (TCT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Shafir Ali(WK), 2. Siju Mathew(WK), 3. Arun Raj Nair, 4. Yasar Rahman, 5. Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan, 6. Rijaz Manaf, 7. Renil Raj, 8. Abhijith Asokan, 9. Saneesh Baby, 10. Jishnu Kumaran, 11. Sajeer Maruthora

Royal Changanassery (RYC) Possible Playing 11:1.Sajimon Sebastian(WK), 2. Joji Joseph Mullappallil, 3. Sreekumar Vaniyan, 4. Binu Puthuparampil, 5. Joseph James, 6. Sabin Thomas, 7. Joby Jose, 8. Prince Sasi John, 9. Ribin Poulose, 10. Roby Jhon, 11. Mohammed Rafi Kudilan

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match will be played between Travancore Tridents vs Royal Changanassery on 29th July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the recent match result then Royal Changanassery has had very good form in recent matches and it has more chance to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.