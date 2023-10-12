Bihar: Four Dead, 30 Injured After North East Express Train Derails

At least four passengers have been reported dead and thirty have sustained injuries following the derailment of coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express near the Raghunathpur station in the Buxar district of Bihar on Wednesday evening. As a result, 92 trains have been diverted and eight have been canceled. The derailment of the coaches caused damage to pillars, electrical poles, and signal posts along both tracks at the accident site, while trains on the Delhi-Kolkata main line have been delayed as they have been stopped at separate locations. Continue to read the entire article.

The worst rail disaster in India in 20 years happened on June 2nd when a passenger train crashed into a freight train and jumped off the tracks, killing 288 people and injuring over 1,000 in Odisha's Bahanaga Bazar. Officials said the accident was caused by poor track maintenance or weak connections in the train's automated signaling system. The accident happened in the Bahanaga Bazaar of Odisha.

Three of the victims in the Bihar train crash have been confirmed as Usha (33) Bhandari, Akriti (8), and Abu Jayand (27). The fourth passenger's identity has yet to be confirmed. Officials said most of the injured are being treated at hospitals in Buxar and Ara. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the railway minister, is expected to visit the site and try to figure out what caused the derailment. The train was going to Kamakhya and had been delayed for an hour and a half when it derailed around 9:35 p.m. near Buxar. The relief and rescue train arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. and officials said all the passengers who were trapped were being evacuated and the bogies were being moved back on track.