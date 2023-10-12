Nokia G42 5G 8GB (16GB with virtual RAM), 256GB Version Launched in India Specs and More

If you’re looking for a Nokia G42 5G, you’re in luck. The 6GB+128GB version of the phone is now on sale in India for Rs. 11.999, and if you’re looking for the 16GB+ 256GB version, you can get it for Rs. 16,999. It’s worth noting that the 16GB version has 8GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM in the physical version, plus 8GB more in the virtual version. Plus, you can virtually expand the 6GB version to 11GB RAM. You can get the 6GB version in three colors – Grey, pink, and purple – starting October 18 on Nokia’s official website and offline stores. Swipe down to know about its display.

Nokia G42 5G 8GB (16GB with virtual RAM)