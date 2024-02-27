Bucks County: Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver in Custody for Crash that left 2 dead, Two Injured

In this article, we are going to talk about a hit-and-run incident that happened recently at the intersection of Veterans Highway and Ford Road in Bristol, Pennsylvania, and the news of this case is making headlines on the news channels. In this incident, two people were killed and two were injured badly. This news is creating a buzz among people and netizens who are reaching online sites and raising multiple questions. Our sources have fetched all the details related to this tragic crash incident and we will try to cover every single piece of information, so read it completely and don’t skip any word or line.

According to the exclusive reports, this crash was an alleged hit-and-run case that took place at about 01:30 pm on Saturday 24 February 2024 at the intersection of Veterans Highway and Ford Road in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania. In this crash incident, two people fatally lost their lives and two were injured seriously. This news is running at the top of the news channels titled “Bucks County’s car crash incident.” This incident left the locals shocked and there is a video also shared related to this terrible crash incident. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver in Custody for Crash

A video related to this incident went viral in a short time and it is running in the social media trends. In this video, a black Ford Explorer speeding along Ford Road and then the Explorer is seen striking a red Nissan Sentra at the intersection. The video continues and shows, the scene approximately 100 feet down Ford Road, where the careening SUV came to a stop. In this incident, two people were killed and two are suffering from serious injuries. The authorities immediately reached the incident and they arrested the driver, identified as 31-year-old John Wadlinger of Croydon. Read on…

The driver was seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing the area on foot in the viral video. Now, he is taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. Reportedly, there were four passengers in the Nissan during the crash and two of them died at the scene while two were rushed to the Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for their injuries. The deceased were identified as Rebecca and Richard Whiddon of Brooklyn, Connecticut and they were a married couple. One injured person (the third victim) is in critical condition, and the fourth (the driver of the Nissan) walked away with only minor injuries. The investigation is underway.