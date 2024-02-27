Sports

BOU vs LEI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Bournemouth vs Leicester City FA Cup League

11 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are back for the sports lovers, especially for football lovers and those who were waiting for the next football match of the FA Cup. Yes, this league is back with its next match and this news is creating a buzz among the fans and loved ones. This match is fixed to be played between Bournemouth (BOU) and the opponent team Leicester City (LEI). It will take place at Vitality Football Stadium, also known as Dean Court or Goldsands located in Bournemouth, Dorset, England. It is set to begin to play at 01:00 am on Wednesday 28 February 2024. Still, several details are left to share about this match, so keep reading.

BOU vs LEI Live Score

If we talk about the previous scores of both teams and the points table then it is presently not available. No information is coming out about their gameplay performances but it is reported that both teams will play their first match in this league. The FA Cup league began recently and both teams will play their first match aginst each other. Meanwhile, it is the first head-to-head match of both teams. Both team players are active and strong and will perform their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy. Swipe up this page and read on…

BOU vs LEI (Bournemouth vs Leicester City) Match Details

Match: Bournemouth vs Leicester City (BOU vs LEI)
Tournament: FA Cup League
Date: Wednesday, 28th February 2024
Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Vitality Stadium

BOU vs LEI (Bournemouth vs Leicester City) Starting 11

Bournemouth (BOU) Possible Starting 11 1.Neto, 2. Adam Smith, 3. Marcos Senesi, 4. Illia Zabarnyi, 5. Milos Kerkez, 6. Lewis Cook, 7. Ryan Christie, 8. Marcus Tavernier, 9. Justin Kluivert, 10. Antoine Semenyo, 11. Dominic Solanke

Leicester City (LEI) Possible Starting 11 1.Mads Hermansen, 2. James Justin, 3. Ricardo Pereira, 4. Jannik Vestergaard, 5. Wout Faes, 6. Wilfred Ndidi, 7. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, 8. Kasey McAteer, 9. Harry Winks, 10. Kelechi Iheanacho, 11. Stephy Mavididi

This upcoming football match is set to be live telecast on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy it. At present, nothing can be said about the team winning prediction because both teams are reportedly going to play their first match in this league. Fans are so excited about this match and continuously cheering up the players for the match. None of the players is suffering from any injury and all are fine to perform their best. The weather is also clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Stay stuck to dekhnews.com to read articles on sports topics.

