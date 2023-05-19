ChatGPT App Now Available on iPhones, Android App to Follow Soon

The breaking news is coming for smartphone users that ChatGPT is now a smartphone app, which could be good news for people who like to use the artificial intelligence chatbot and bad news for all the clone apps that have tried to profit off the technology. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. ChatGPT was available only on smartphones until now. The ChatGPT was only used by Safari or Chrome. The good news is coming for iPhone users that they can now download all sufficient apps through Apple App Store. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, now iPhone users can download their important apps through the Apple store. Also, android users can also download the apps through Google Play. Further, as per reports, the ChatGPT app is now launching in more counties soon. This ChatGPT facility is only this time available only to US iPhone users. Now, ChatGPT is available in app form announced by OpenAI. The free app started to become available on iPhones in the US.

ChatGPT App Now Available on iPhones

Moreover, the free app started in the US on Thursday. It will later be coming to Android phones. Also, you can ask it equations using your voice. OpenAI announced that it will remain ad-free but syncs your history across devices. They started the first rollout in the US. Now, expanding to other countries in a few months. It is described in the App Store as the official app by OpenAI. The ChatGPT was released in public by OpenAI in just five months. It has the ability to generate strong human-like poems, conventional answers, essays, and form letters.

Smartphone users have very eager to use ChatGPT on their phones. It will help fuel a rise of clones built on the same technology. This news is made headlines on the social media platforms. This ChatGPT is a facility to offer “creative inspiration”, professional input”, and ” instant answers “. But on the other side, the San Franciso startup never seemed to be in a hurry to get it into phones, where most users access the intent. You need to use this app over iOS 16.1 and above. It is available free for iPhone and Android users. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.