Kumara Dharmasena Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Full Link Explained!

Kumar Dharmasena has been getting a lot of popularity on the internet and social media pages for a recent time period. Recently, a video was shared on the internet that features him and this video is currently running in the trends of the social media platforms. He is a Sri Lankan Cricket Umpire and a former international cricketer. It is a big surprise that happened in the cricket world and now lots of people are hitting search engines to know every single piece of information related to this incident. Let us continue this article and learn about this viral video of himself also.

After coming out of this video, people were shocked and surprised too. They are showing their curiosity to know more about what happened during the cricket match. Kumar Dharmasena is gathering attention on various social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, and Instagram. This video is crossing a large number of views on the internet and it is available to watch on YouTube and other social media platforms. It spread on social media pages and went viral in a short time period. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Kumara Dharmasena Video Goes Viral

This video is creating a great buzz and various controversies are also raised related to this viral video and Kumar. In this viral video, he was seen trying to catch the ball when he was an umpire. This incident happened in a cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka. It was a funny moment and lots of people are sharing their reactions to this viral video by commenting and responding to this video. Many social media users are making memes and trolling him after this incident. It happened during a match and many have seen this incident live. We shared about himself, so read it also.

His complete name is Deshabandu Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumara Dharmasena but he is mostly known by his nickname Unanduwa. He was born on 24 April 1971 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He is currently 52 years old and known as a cricket umpire of Sri Lanka and a former international cricketer. He began his career as a teenager at Nalanda College Colombo and his first foray into international cricket was held in 1994 and this match was played against South Africa. Now, he is gaining popularity for his viral video in which he made a funny moment during a match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.