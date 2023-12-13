Columbus Ohio Hospital Shooting: Lockdown, but No Active Shooter Confirmed

As per the sources, Nationwide Children’s Hospital which is located in Columbus, Ohio, was closed after learning details of an armed individual on the premises. The staff of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital confirmed the presence of a 65-year-old man with an AR15. Currently, this news is on the top of the social media headline and circulating over the internet. Recently, this news has gone viral on the web and the headlines are generating a huge attention from the viewers. The Nationwide Children’s Hospital shooting left the nation shocked. People are wondering about the details surrounding the shooting. Let’s delve into this in detail.

According to the sources, Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s staff member confirmed the presence of a firearm whose age was estimated approximately 65-year-old. The atmosphere was tense when an employee was unable to confirm if there was an active shooter or shots fired due to being in a locked-down location. Due to the uncertainty, the hospital authority decided to put the whole hospital on lockdown. Further, after the investigation, the Columbus police did not discover any suspect after getting the reports of a man carrying a firearm. The incident happened on Tuesday at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Tuesday. More information is mentioned in the next section.

Columbus Ohio Hospital Shooting

An email was sent to the employees of the hospital stating that a 65-year-old man with an assault-style rifle was present on the lower level of the hospital. The email urged the employees to find a safe location. Columbus police sergeant confirmed that officers responded after receiving multiple second- and third-hand calls reporting an armed person at the hospital. After this news came, was rush started in the hospital. It caused of sudden lockdown at Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The details made an active investigation in the lower level of the hospital. Scroll down the page.

As per Joe Albert’s statement, there is no suspect was discovered. A spokesperson revealed that the lockdown took place for almost 40 minutes. Moreover, there is no arrest report is available. The authorities asked the local people to stay away from the searched place to and were concerned about their safety. As per the present reports, there is no suspect has been identified yet. The department actively working on this case to ensure the people’s safety. The place is under police investigation. In this case, the Law enforcement department is also working to get more details about the incident. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.