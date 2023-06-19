Cuddalore District: Four Killed, 70 Injured as 2 Buses Collide Head-on in Tamil Nadu

Recently, a terrible crash incident happened in which 4 people died and 70 people were injured seriously. Yes, you heard right this crash incident was so dangerous and this news is running in the headlines of the news. In this crash incident, two buses collided head-on and many people were injured in this crash incident. This news is creating a buzz on the internet and many are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident, so we made an article and shared every single piece of detail related to this incident in this article. Let’s continue this article and keep stuck to the end.

According to the sources and reports, it is shared that about 4 people were killed and 70 were injured in a fatal road accident. In this crash incident, two buses collided head-on and this incident took place at Pattambakkam near Nellikuppam, Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, India. In the reports, it is shared that two private buses were traveling between Cuddalore and Panruti. There is an investigation has also begun after this incident and there are still many questions are arriving related to this incident. Swipe up this article and know more about this crash incident.

Four Killed, 70 Injured as 2 Buses Collide Head-on

This incident occurred when the front tire of one of the buses burst made to a loss of control and a head-on collision with another bus coming on the opposite side. This incident was so dangerous and now this news is making the headlines on the internet sites. People who were injured in this accident were taken to Cuddalore Government Hospital and now they are getting treatment for their injuries in the hospital. MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment. Currently, not much information has been shared about the people who were involved in this accident.

There are some pictures of this incident have been shared on the internet sites. In an online shared picture, it is seen that both busses collided and lots of people also seemed standing near the incident scene. There is a 16 seconds video also shared on the internet that is getting so much attention on the internet. Lots of people are sharing their relations to this viral video by commenting and posting on the internet. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics of the daily world.