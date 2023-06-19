Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Is Getting Married To Clara Chia, Romance Rumors

The breaking news is coming about Shaikra and Lewis Hamilton’s romance rumors. As per reports, Gerard Pique may marry Clara Chia to completely move on from Shakira. Pique fans are getting shocked after hearing this news. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities and want to know whether it is true or not that Gerard Pique is going to marry Clara Chia. This news is making huge controversy. If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per reports, both couple Shakira and Gerard Pique parted ways in June 2022. The people are getting shocked when Shakira announced that she was parting ways with Gerard Pique. Both couples were perfect for each other. They have both been in a relationship for the past 12 years. After, that both decide to part away. The reason later was alleged to be infidelity from the former footballer’s side. Currently, this is a hot topic on the social media platform.

Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Is Getting Married To Clara Chia

While that has been a hot topic of discussion all across, and the parties involved haven’t bothered to react to it, seems like they are moving on, and now Pique has decided to take the nuptial plunge with now girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. Further, both couples decided on their separation in June 2022. That was their mutual decision and requested people to respect their privacy. However, less than a year ago Gerard found love again in Clara, and both confirmed their relationship as they went public at a music festival in Barcelona. Moreover, Gerard may announce his engagement to Clara. They both couple may share their engagement date soon.

The news is coming that Gerard was seen in a ring shop. Both couples were spotted ring shopping in Barcelona, where per a shop person inquired about a made-to-measure ring. They both may tie the knot in June. According to the sources, the couple new claim that they are indeed planning to get married and going to do it within a month. This news comes after the announcement of his brother to his childhood friend on June 24. Further, Shakira and Lewis Hamilton’s romance rumors are on trend. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.