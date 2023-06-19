How to Create Instagram Broadcast Channel on Android, iOS Device, A Step-By-Step Guide

There is a piece of news coming forward that Instagram had launched a new feature to create an Instagram Broadcast Channel. This news is gathering so much attention and popularity on the internet and social media sites. Recently, Meta made an announcement about rolling out the Broadcast Channels globally. Yes, you heard right and this news is creating a storm on the internet sites. Many users have used this feature and this news is continuously receiving a good response from the users and people. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information about this new feature and also shares the step.

Recently, the Instagram parent Meta shared in an announcement about rolling out the Channels features for broadcasting messages. The new feature is now rolled out globally which was earlier limited to select creators and users. In February 2023, the social media platform began testing the broadcast channels feature and the users will be able to share text, video, and photo updates to the invited and subscribed followers to their broadcast channels in this feature. But only the creators can send the messages and the followers can only react to content or vote in polls. Scroll down this article and continue your reading to know more.

How to Create Instagram Broadcast Channel

The news about the new feature of Instagram was announced in a blog post on 15 June 2023. The creators can create the channel after getting access and they can send messages and invite their followers. After joining the channel, the followers will receive notifications and update from the creators where the followers can also choose to exit the channel or mute notifications at any time. This feature is available on Instagram and it will work on Android or IOS devices.

Still, many users are raising various questions to know how to do it, so here are some steps to use this feature:-

Step 1: Open your Instagram page on any device and select the messenger on the top right side of the feed.

Step 2: Click on the edit or write message icon in the top right.

Step 3: Then, Select the ‘Create broadcast channel’ option.

Step 4: Now the user can name their broadcast channel and choose the audience to whom the user wants to add in the channel.

Step 5: Here the user can choose the channel on your profile.

Step 6: Now, click on Create Broadcast channel.

We have shared all the available information about this incident and also shares the steps of this incident.