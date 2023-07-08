Da Brat Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart Photos and Images

Here we are sharing the big news with you that a very well-known American rapper Da Brat welcomed her first child with her wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart. Da Brat and Jesseca are blessed with a baby boy. Recently the news has come on the Internet and it went viral on social media platforms. It is a very happy moment for them and fans have started pouring tributes to the couple. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about the whole information. In this article, we will give you complete details about them, so let’s continue the article.

As per the report, Da Brat’s real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart. She is very popular as Da Brat. The 49 years old rapper gave birth to the couple’s son whom they have named True Legend Harris-Dupart on 6 July 2023, Thursday at around 8:30 pm ET in Atlanta. This is one of the most precious moments of their life. De Brat informed people that she can’t believe he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He is perfect in every way. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Da Brat Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Jesseca

She also said that very grateful for such a bundle of joy. This beautiful journey is more amazing than we could have ever imagined. A day before the singer’s first wedding anniversary with Dupart in February, she disclosed her pregnancy. Then she called it ” quite a journey and shared “There is a lot of stuff we learned about ladies over the age of 40. The rapper also disclosed that she had not considered having children in her plans. Dupart is already a mother of three, but this pregnancy is Da Brat’s first. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The rapper’s relationship with Dupart, who is already a mother of three children, has made her start “looking at life so differently”. The rapper’s wife is the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, causing her to start ” looking at life so differently”. But, Da Brat still attempts the idea of pregnancy and her wife convinced her otherwise. Reportedly, Da Brat and Dupart struggled with their pregnancy journeys because the rapped faced a miscarriage after she underwent surgery to remove fibroids and polyps before the embryo transfer procedure. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.