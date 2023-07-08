Who is Samarria White? Mother Arrested After Viral Video Shows Georgia girl Being Dragged

Recently the news has come on the internet that a Georgian mother was arrested on child cruelty charges. As per the report, the lady has been identified as Samarria Mona White. Samarria is caught in a viral video in which she can be seen dragging her daughter by the hair across a field and sticking her in the face. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. This news left many questions in people’s minds and people are very curious to know about the whole information. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

After getting information about the incident, shared by a worried neighbor named Gwen Harris-McKenzie, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office swiftly took action. It is stated that the neighbor’s kids have been also playing along with the child in question. Georgian mother became angry and sent them home, then she chased her daughter. As per the report, the neighbor uploaded the 20-second video on her Facebook page, “The video has been recorded by my niece. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Samarria White?

Don’t know if any neighbors saw this part or not, but some saw him following her. It’s more videos. I was at work but on my way back to Macon called me along with the others. All three children have been taken away by ambulance and she has been arrested. That just answered 80% of my inboxes”. She mentioned that she does not identify the lady in the video and doesn’t know the name of her name, her children just play outside with her and they have said that what she has done is not the worst they have seen, they finally caught it on camera. So please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that the mother has been identified as Samarria Mona White. Currently, she is facing charges of child cruelty after she reportedly pulled her daughter by the hair and dragged her across the field. She was caught in a video created by a neighbor. After the incident, police reached the mother’s home and arrested her. She faces first-degree charges and is held on a $20,000 bond. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.