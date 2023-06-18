DCS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: DCC Starlets vs Ajman Heroes

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. A very well-known and amazing Ajman A T10 league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between DCC Starlets vs Ajman Heroes. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best to entertain their fans. It is a highly anticipated match as fans are waiting for this match and they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the DCS vs AJH match and we will share it with you in this article.

DCS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction

As we already mentioned that Ajman A T10 is all set for this match. Now both team players are ready to give their best as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. DCC Starlets will take on Ajman Heroes in Ajman A T10 at Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans will be very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: Ajman A T10

Team: DCC Starlets (DCS) vs Ajman Heroes (AJH)

Date: Sunday

Day:18th June 2023

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue:Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE

DCC Starlets (DCS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Saif-Ali Khan, 2. Abdullah Tarique, 3. Vansh Kumar(WK), 4. Fahad Al Hashmi, 5. Muhammad-Arsh Khan, 6. Mohammad Aniq, 7. Shival Bawa(C), 8. Sulaiman Haider, 9. Shrey Sethi(WK), 10. Zainullah Rehmani, 11. Farman Afridi

Ajman Heroes (AJH) Possible Playing 11:1.Rahul Chopra(WK), 2. Faisal Baig, 3. Syed Essam, 4. Adnan Arif, 5. Zohaib Gujjar, 6. Mohammed Faraazuddin(C), 7. Mohammed Ajmal, 8. Muzamil Khan, 9. Saifullah Noor, 10. Zain Ullah Khan, 11. Muhammad Uzair-Anees

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between DCC Starlets vs Ajman Heroes on 18th June 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE. Now fans are very curious to know about the match result DCC Starlets looks in good in recent matches and this team has more chances to win the match.