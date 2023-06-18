Is Lil Boosie In Jail? Why Was Rapper Arrested In San Diego?

There is shocking news coming forward related to a gunshot incident that happened at Juneteenth Celebration In San Diego. It is also shared that one has been shot dead at the incident scene and news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and various social media platforms. This news is currently making the headlines of the news channels and running in the trends of the internet sites. Many are showing their interest in this incident and hitting the search engine platforms. In this article, we are going to share the entire details about this incident and also talk more.

According to the reports, one person was shot down and deceased at the incident scene. This incident took place at a Juneteenth celebration in Liberty Station in San Diego on Saturday night 17 June 2023. In this incident. one was killed and another was injured seriously shared in a report. This incident happened at around 06:45 pm at NTC Park located near a grassy area. The police get reported about this incident before 8 pm and they arrived at the incident place. This incident was so tragic and terrible. Scroll down to know more about this incident, so continue.

After this incident, the police immediately arrived at the incident scene and began an investigation. Currently, the exact number of people shot is not determined ad shared. The authorities shared that a fight began between people in which one of the people’s crowd pull out a gun. There is a video shared on the internet that shows one person with the San Diego police and fire department personnel. This news creates a great buzz on the internet and there are some pictures or videos of this incident also shared on the internet. Below this paragraph, we talk about the victim and suspect, so don’t skip any word or line.

In this shooting incident, one died and another injured person was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. The exact condition of the injured person is not shared. The personal details of the victim are not shared yet. Police didn't share a specific name of the victim and there is no arrests have been made. Police are searching for the CCTV footage of the incident area and asking questions to the nearby people about this incident. The investigation is underway but currently, not much information has been shared yet.