Delhi has been Colder Than Shimla, Mussoorie, Stay Back And Plan A New Year Party Here :- Finally, Delhiites are living a dream of retaining a house in Hill Stations. Don’t get confused, the government is not allocating free plots uphill. The mercury on the other hand has dramatically dipped in the plains making it colder than Shimla and Mussoorie. The recent reports suggest that this winters are now breaking records in the national capital as well as the people sitting around the fire and room heaters are making it pretty obvious.

Delhi has been Colder Than Shimla Mussoorie

As per to a TOI report, the temperature in Delhi-NCR dipped less than 3 degrees Celcius. The maximum temperatures in Shimla as well as in Mussoorie was more than 14 degrees Celsius throughout the weekend. In the meantime, Delhi registered a lower temperature as compared to both the places.

Talking about the Night temperatures in Delhi were around 2 degrees which is lower than the two hill towns on Saturday. On Sunday as well, there are many stations that matched Shimla’s minimum of 2.8 degrees C while most others on the other hand were colder than Mussoorie, said a TOI report.

There’s been also a thick cloud of fog that has been reported from many parts of the northern plains.

This cloud cover has been averting sunlight from reaching the ground, which makes days overcast and even more chilly. The cover partly lifted for a longer period on Sunday, which on the other hand allowed faint sunshine in Delhi-NCR, pushing up day temperatures by a notch or two as compared to the day on Saturday.

The IMD said that: Well, you won’t get any snowfall in Delhi, but there’s also no doubt you are going to feel as if you in Shimla or Manali with the temperature reaching 2.6-degree celsius in Delhi because of the fog. The fog cover has commonly been only a few 100 metres above the ground. But now, at the same time it is too low to cover hill stations as well as there has been no rain in the hill states in the past few days, which means, even if there’s morning fog in hill it’s lifting throughout the day.