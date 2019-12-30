Some New Year Scams that You Must Know to Avoid :- As the year 2019, many of us are planning something special for welcoming the New Year. Some might possibly be planning to party, while some others are planning to dine out and some on other hand are going for a short vacation.

While we are busy in planning our New Year’s plan, we should also be very careful of fraudsters at the same time. From cheap tickets to New Year parties to fake dining offers, there are many common frauds that people fall to throughout this time of the year.

Therefore, we are here to present you the most common and dangerous scams that can ruin your New Year’s plans. These are as follows:

Buy tickets from Official Websites

Travelling to new places on or during New Year is hype these days, and therefore there are many scammers who take advantages of this. They will provide you various attractive offers that you would love to grab, but you have be very careful from these fake sites and should check you are booking your tickets from the official websites and verify that the party actually exists as fake parties are also very common scam.

Online Dating Scams

Online dating scams too are common, especially around New Year. At the time of New Year, there are many people who look for a partner who is just foot the bill at a party. For this they hunt for a boyfriend or girlfriend on Tinder or else in various other dating apps to enter a party and then extort the money by tricking them.

Fake New Year Parties

Online delivery of alcohol scam

This is a common mistake that most of the people do that they search for phone numbers of wine shops on Google to get alcohol delivered to your place. These kind of shops mostly do not exist and when you call the number to place your order you are going to be greeted with a ‘helpful’ person who will tell you to send the money through Paytm or any other online modes and will then note your address to delivery. The only problem with this is that the delivery never happens. So, be careful with these frauds in advance.

New Year Lucky Draw Scams

This one happens after you have visited a place for partying. You might possibly get a message like “thanks for partying with us. You have won a new car or bike as part of our lucky draw.” But, the very moment you call the contact number for claiming your gift, the executive is going to tell you to deposit the tax amount or some fee to claim your gift.