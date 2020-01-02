Delhi Peeragarhi Factory Fire Live Updates: One Fireman Dead, Confirms CM Kejriwal :- Fourteen people, including 13 firefighters, were injured after a battery factory collapsed when a fire broke out in Delhi’s Peera Garhi this morning.

Delhi Peeragarhi Factory Fire Live Updates

According to the fire brigade, a call was received at around 4.23 am that a fire had broken out in a factory at Udyog Nagar in Peeragarhi and seven tenders were sent to fight the inferno. Later, due to the blast, the building collapsed and the personnel trapped.

At 10:55 AM, a total of 35 fire tenders have now been rushed to the spot. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also at the spot to conduct rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said via Twitter that he is closely monitoring the situation after a building collapsed following a blast in a factory that caught fire in Delhi’s Peeragarhi.

At 11:20 AM, the NDRF along with the Delhi Fire Service has managed to rescue one fireman trapped under the debris.

At 12:00 PM, the Delhi police confirmed that 14 people have been injured and the fire is now under control. Later, the SDM has left the spot while some firemen are still stuck inside.

A preliminary probe into the Peeragarhi factory fire has revealed major fire norm lapses in the industrial building. According to Atul Garg, the director of fire services, “The building stored highly sensitive materials but did not have the required number of fire extinguishers. There should have been multiple entries and exit points. There were no proper channels for ventilation.”

He also added that the fire department will also check if the building had appropriate NOCs.

At 1:00 PM, Dharmpal Bhardwaj, Deputy Chief of Fire Service said, “10-12 of our personnel got injured due to the blast. 4 people, including 3 fire brigade personnel were trapped, all but one of our personnel have been rescued. Cause of fire not yet ascertained.”

Meanwhile, the fire not yet been doused. A total of 17 people have been injured in the Peeragarhi fire including three civilians. According to DCP Rajendra Sagar, one fireman is still stuck inside the building.

Dharmendra Kumar, ADM West, said, “75 percent of the building has collapsed. The first priority is to rescue trapped people from the building. An Investigating Officer has been appointed to probe the incident. The three people rescued have been taken to Balaji hospital for treatment.”

Nine hours on, firefighting efforts are still underway while the poisonous smoke still coming out from the factory.

At 2:00 PM, the trapped fireman rescued from the building debris.