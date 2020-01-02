Most awaited Car launches of 2020, MEGA LIST OF ALL THE NEW CARS :- Year 2019 has been a great year for the car brands to launch their new cars. Several big companies launched their exclusive model in 2019. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Honda Cars India and Ford India launched their new products or refurbished products. Some of the launches this year are 3rd-generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR, 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Alto facelift, Ford Figo facelift, 2019 Ford Endeavour, Mahindra XUV300, 10th-generation Honda Civic and Tata Harrier. Even after all these new launches, there are more products that the companies are about to launch in the Indian market in 2020.

Most awaited Car launches of 2020

It seems like that the year 2020 is going to be a very busy year for the Indian automotive industry as automakers plan on launching a raft of new vehicles., we are going to observe new introductions in different sections. There will be new launches in SUV, compact SUV and premium hatchback segments. After all these launches, many companies such as Hyundai Motor India, MG (Morris Garages) Motor India, Tata Motors, Toyota and Jeep have decided to launch their products.

So, here are the five upcoming cars and SUV’s that will be launched in the upcoming months of 2020.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz launch date: 22 January, 2020

Tata Altroz expected price: ₹5.25 lakh to ₹5.5 lakh

Tata Altroz is going to mark the Indian automaker’s entry in the premium hatchback segment. Set to give a huge competition to Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20,etc., the Altroz comes equipped with some segment-first features such as a seven-inch MID with media and mirror navigation along with the ambient lighting other than provisions such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura launch date: 21 January, 2020

Hyundai Aura expected price: ₹5.5 lakh to ₹9 lakh

Hyundai Aura is the second sub four-metre sedan by the South Korean carmaker in India. Due to be launched in January 2020, the Aura is accessible with two BS 6-compliant petrol engines 1.0-litre turbocharged and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit as well as a 1.2-litre diesel engine. In addition to that, there is also a CNG model accessible with the 1.2-litre unit.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift launch date: Mid-2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift expected price: ₹6.5 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift is going to be previewed at the Auto Expo 2020. It is going to be a mid-life refresh for the sub-compact SUV which was launched in the year 2016 and is also going to get a number of cosmetic tweaks. But at the same time, the biggest highlight on the new Brezza will be its BS 6-compliant petrol engine.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta launch date: Mid-2020

Hyundai Creta expected price: ₹9.6 lakh

The new generation model of the popular compact SUV is going to come sporting an all-new design language as well as a plethora of modern features such as a large touchscreen system (10-inches or larger), fully-digital instrument panel, etc. It is also going to be powered by Kia Seltos’ BS 6-compliant engines.

New Mahindra Scorpio

New Mahindra Scorpio launch date: Latter half of 2020

New Mahindra Scorpio expected price: ₹10 lakh

The next generation model of Mahindra Scorpio is most likely be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and is going to go on sale by the second half of 2020. In its new avatar, the SUV is also going to come with a wider track, new exterior design, and relatively premium interior.