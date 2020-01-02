Tamil writer arrested for hate speech against PM Modi

Tamil writer Nellai Kannan arrested for his hate speech on PM Modi, Amit Shah :- Tamil writer Nellai Kannan has been arrested in Perambalur for making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The arrest comes hours after BJP’s senior leaders demanded Nellai Kannan’s arrest in a sit-in protest at Gandhi Statue in Marina beach. The four senior leaders of the BJP who led the protest were Pon Radhakrishnan, CP Radhakrishnan, L Ganeshan and H Raja.

Speaking at an event organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Saturday, Nellai Kannan had said that he was puzzled why the Muslims have not yet killed Modi and Shah. He said, “Amit Shah is the brain behind PM Modi and the two of them should have been finished. But that hasn’t happened yet.”

He had also made critical comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and others

BJP has also claimed that Nellai Kannan’s statement was intended to instigate violence against the prime minister and home minister and was a threat to the life of both.

Reportedly, more than 15 cases have been filed against by Nellai Kannan and police have also filed a separate FIR under three sections of IPC viz. Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2).

After the arrest, BJP national secretary H Raja, in a series of tweets, thanked all the BJP cadres who made online complaints or went to police stations to complain against Nellai Kannan.

He also thanked people who protested at the Marina beach. Raja in his tweet said that Kannan wanted PM and Home Minister killed.