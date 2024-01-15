CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Delhi: Six Die After Inhaling Toxic Fumes of Coal Braziers in 2 Separate Incidents

15 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Six individuals succumb to suffocation in distinct incidents in Delhi after lighting bonfires to combat the cold. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tragedy struck in Delhi as four family members, including two children, and two additional individuals lost their lives to suffocation in two distinct incidents. In both situations, they had initiated a bonfire to ward off the cold. Tragedy struck Delhi as a minimum of six individuals, including four members of a single family, succumbed to suffocation in two distinct incidents. In both occurrences, individuals had lit a bonfire to combat the prevailing cold conditions in the national capital.

Six Die After Inhaling Toxic Fumes of Coal Braziers

During the initial incident in north Delhi, a couple and their two children (aged 7 and 8) were discovered lifeless inside their residence, with the door secured from within. The initial investigation indicates that the couple, in an attempt to ward off the cold, ignited a bonfire but tragically succumbed to suffocation caused by the smoke emanating from it. In the second reported incident from the Indrapuri area of west Delhi, two individuals originally from Nepal were discovered in an unconscious state inside a residence. Their room had only one window, and it was found to be shut. Despite being promptly taken to a hospital, both individuals passed away, and no injuries were detected on their bodies. The individuals were recognized as Ram Bahadur (57) and Abhishek (22).

Delhi: Six Die After Inhaling Toxic Fumes of Coal Braziers

In the incident that occurred in the Alipur area of outer north Delhi, police reported that among the four fatalities, two were children. The identified deceased include Rakesh (40), who worked as a water tanker driver, his wife Lalita (38), and their two sons, Piyush (8) and Sunny (7). “Around 7 am on Sunday morning, Alipur police station received a PCR call, reporting an unconscious person found in Khera Kalan village, Delhi. Responding swiftly, the police dispatched staff to the location,” stated a senior police officer. Upon finding the room’s door locked from the inside, the police took swift action. “Our teams initially broke the glass window and successfully opened the door. Subsequently, four individuals were discovered inside the room in an unconscious state.

They were promptly rushed to the hospital, where medical professionals pronounced them deceased,” stated the officer. Authorities revealed that the forensic and crime teams identified a coal brazier (angithi) within the room. At first glance, it appears that all four individuals perished due to suffocation, as indicated by the police. They further mentioned that a thorough investigation, under section 174 of the CrPC, has been initiated. In a parallel occurrence, two men of Nepali origin were found lifeless in their room, purportedly succumbing to toxic fumes from a coal brazier in the Inderpuri area of west Delhi, according to the police.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

md science max size male enhancement formula prosolution plus male enhancement pill rlx male performance enhancement boots pharmacy male enhancement white fusion max male enhancement rlz male enhancement reviews best pills for sex for men what helps the headace of sex pill t max male enhancement pills by primal force foods that cure premature ejaculation can ginseng help with erectile dysfunction do cbd gummies increase penis drugs that cure premature ejaculation permanently what stores sell rhino pills are there any pills that actually burn fat how does brown fat help you lose weight hrt help lose weight keto lift bhb pills sharon cuneta diet pills do you need to sweat to lose weight buy ace diet pills bodydynamix diet detox pills blue xiushentang japan rapid weight loss diet pills best diet pill out today which keto pills are on shark tank supreme combo diet pills review which insurance cover wegovy what to eat when working out to lose weight monkey thc gummies cbd for sleep disorder noco cbd products cbd gummies that make you laugh cbd gummies legal in ky onyx and rose cbd products can cbd gummies cause shortness of breath ultra cbd gummies price cbd gummy benefit just chill products cbd gummies buy cbd capsules for anxiety best cbd gummy brands for kids