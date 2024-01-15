2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Launched at Rs. 7.99 Lakh Full Specification Features and More

Good day, Today a news has come stating the Review of the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Similar to the previous model, there’s a diverse range of lines and trims, beginning with the Tech Line and its numerous variants, followed by the GT Line and the X Line. Each introduces distinct bumpers and trim-piece colors, with the X Line exclusively featuring matte grey with gloss black accents, as seen before. Additionally, alloy wheel options vary based on the variant. In total, the Sonet offers 11 colors, inclusive of two dual-tone options. There are five upholstery colors available, with Sage Green reserved for the X Line, black-and-white exclusively for the GT Line, and three different colors depending on the chosen Tech Line variant.

It can be overwhelming to consider all the options, so it’s advisable to choose a variant based on price and features, and then hope that the color scheme aligns with your preferences. Regardless of your choice, you’ll find a well-constructed cabin with a modern design. While there haven’t been substantial changes, aside from updated AC control switchgear and the incorporation of the 10.25-inch full-digital dials screen from the Seltos (more details on this to come), shorter passengers might still find the tall, chunky square binnacle around the screens a bit imposing. In the rear, you’ll still discover the segment-unique window blinds, and now, the USB ports have been updated to Type C. Surprisingly for a facelift, efforts have been made to improve the Sonet’s legroom and thigh support by sculpting the front seatbacks and lowering and lengthening the rear seat squab. While there’s a slight increase in both aspects, the rear seat remains relatively confined.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Launched at Rs. 7.99 Lakh

On the bright side, the boot size remains decent at 385 litres. The Sonet has consistently stood out for its extensive features list, and although competitors have caught up in the past four years, they’ve only marginally surpassed it. With the Sonet facelift, Kia has decisively reclaimed the title for the most well-equipped vehicle in its segment. On the top trims, the 10.25-inch dials feature a vibrant color screen offering a wealth of information, with appearance variations based on the selected drive mode. The 10.25-inch touchscreen, adopting the newer OS initially introduced in the Carens, showcases an updated interface. The extensive array of connected features, both in-car and accessible on your phone, makes a return. Ventilated seats, auto climate control, the built-in air purifier, the Bose sound system, and the distinctive ‘dancing’ ambient lighting are all present. Unfortunately, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain wired connections.

This likely marks the final inclusion of diesel engines in SUVs within this segment, and the one in the Sonet stands out, particularly in terms of smoothness and refinement. At the time of writing this review, prices are yet to be disclosed, but Kia assures that they won’t experience a significant hike despite the numerous enhancements. While rivals may still outperform in aspects like rear-seat space and ride comfort, our definitive assessment will be reserved for the next comparison test. Determining if this car reclaims its position as the segment leader will also have to wait, considering the considerable competence demonstrated by all contenders in recent times.