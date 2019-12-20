Earthquake In Delhi-NCR 6.3 Magnitude Richter Scale 20th December 2019, Epicentre in Afghanistan :- Earthquake Shook Northern India: Earthquake hit Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon and there were tremors that were felt all over Delhi-NCR. The Earthquake was of great magnitude as it was felt all across north India for a good part of a minute.

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude in Hindukush; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and parts of North India Hoping and Praying for everyone’s safety #Earthquake — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 20, 2019

However, we still don’t know yet about the epicentre of the earthquake as there no recent reports have been released by the officials regarding the quake, but it will be provided soon and we will get it updated.

The tremors were also felt in Kashmir, Chandigarh as well as other parts of Northern India. In the mean time more details are awaited. J&K DG Dilbagh Singh confirmed to a news agency by stating that “so far there have been no reports of damage in any part of Jammu and Kashmir.”

In Noida too the tremors were felt along with in different regions of the national capital region. As we have said above that the magnitude of this earthquake is yet to be confirmed but still on the other hand it is expected to be on the higher side.

The confirmation of the earthquake was reported by news agency ANI through a tweet on their official twitter handle.

Apart from Delhi, Chandigarh and Kashmir, it has been reported that the earthquake was also felt in several towns of Pakistan, which also comprises of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtun region.

At the same time, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has also confirmed that the magnitude of earthquake was 6.1. On the other hand, the epicentre of the earthquake is reported to be 173 km North West of Lahore, Pakistan.

“Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 at Richter scale strikes 173 km North West of Lahore, Pakistan,” EMSC said.

EMSC also tweeted on their official twitter handle, “Felt #earthquake M6.1 strikes 173 km NW of #Lahore (#Pakistan) 8 min ago. Please report to: https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=794177 …”

In the meantime there are no reports of any loss of life or property from any of the place where the earthquake was hit, not in India and not even in Pakistan.