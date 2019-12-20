Headline

Today Earthquake In Delhi-NCR 6.3 Magnitude Richter Scale 20th December 2019 Bhukamp

5 hours ago
by Sahil Saini
Today Earthquake In Delhi-NCR 6.3 Magnitude Richter Scale 20th December 2019 Bhukamp :- Tremors were felt in Delhi, NCR. Tremors which lasted for 30 seconds, were also felt in Delhi NCR.

With Pithoragarh as the epicenter, 5.6-magnitude earthquake tonight jolted north India. Tremors were felt in Delhi, NCR. Tremors which lasted for 30 seconds, were also felt in Mussoorie, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Saharanpur, Pithoragarh, Mathura, Rishikesh, Shamli and Chandigarh.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also tweeted about the earthquake.

It is also experienced in Kashmir valley areas. This is not good for continuing of Earthquake in the world. We are reporting that at the same time earthquake has measured in many countries on different Richter scale.

So far no loss of property or loss of life has been reported yet.

More details awaited.

