EMP vs JUV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Empoli vs Juventus Serie A League

Hello football readers, today we are going to talk about the next upcoming football match of the Serie A League and this match is set to play between Empoli (EMP) and Juventus (JUV). This match is fully set to begin play at 12:15 am on Tuesday 23 May 2023 and this football match will be play Stadio Carlo Castellani football stadium in Empoli. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans around the world who are so much excited to watch and enjoy this upcoming match. Let us know more details related to this match such as reports, both teams, team players, and more in this article, so read continuously.

Both teams had played various head-to-head matches and now going to play one more match on 23 May 2023 and it is determined that this match will be a bang match. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams then Empoli faced two losses, two wins, and one draw in thier last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Juventus faced three wins, one loss, and one draw in thier last five matches of this tournament. Both teams contains strong and active who will give thier best in this match which makes the more interesting, so watch and enjoy this match.

EMP vs JUV (Empoli vs Juventus) Match Details

Match: Empoli vs Juventus

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli

EMP vs JUV (Empoli vs Juventus) Starting 11

Empoli (EMP) Possible Starting 11 1.Guglielmo Vicario, 2. Fabiano Parisi, 3. Sebastiano Luperto, 4. Tyronne Ebuehi, 5. Sebastian Walukiewicz, 6. Tommaso Baldanzi, 7. Liam Henderson, 8. Alberto Grassi, 9. Razvan Marin, 10. Nicolo Cambiaghi, 11. Francesco Caputo