ALTW vs TAI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Al-Taawoun vs Al Tai Saudi Arabian League

Today we are going to talk about the next football match of the Saudi Arabian League and this match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Al-Taawoun(ALTW) and another team is Al Tai (TAI). It is shared that this football match will begin at 10:30 pm on Tuesday 23 May 2023 and this match is going to be played at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information and also talk about the reports here. Let’s continue this article.

This upcoming match is the fourth head-to-head match of this tournament. If we talk about the previous gameplays of both teams then they both played well in their previous matches of this tournament. Al-Taawoun had played a total of 16 matches in which this team faced 9 wins, 4 losses, and 3 draws and is currently ranked in the fifth place of the points table. On the other hand, Al Tai had played a total of 17 matches in which this team face 7 wins and 10 losses and is currently ranked in ninth place on the points table in this tournament. Both teams will give thier best, so watch and enjoy this match.

ALTW vs TAI (Al-Taawoun vs Al Tai) Match Details

Match: Al-Taawoun vs Al Tai

Tournament: Saudi Arabian League

Date: Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Time: 12:00 AM

Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah

ALTW vs TAI (Al-Taawoun vs Al Tai) Starting 11

Al-Taawoun (ALTW) Possible Starting 11 1. Raghed Najjar, 2. Hassan Kadesh, 3. Saad Belebaid, 4. Awn Mutlaq Al Slaluli, 5. Fahad Al-Rashidi, 6. Alejandro Romero, 7. Aloyayari Abdulmalik, 8. Alvaro Medran, 9. Achraf El Mahdioui, 10. Hassan Al-Amri, 11. Leandre Tawamba

Al Tai (TAI) Possible Starting 11 1. Victor Braga, 2. Collins Fai, 3. Abdulaziz Majrashi-I, 4. Hussain Qasim, 5. Alfa Semedo, 6. Mukhtar Ali, 7. Dener Gomes, 8. Mohammed Mohsen, 9. Amir Sayoud, 10. Knowledge Musona, 11. Guy Mbenza

According to the reports, The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on some verified or official sites on the internet. Lots of fans are very excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament.