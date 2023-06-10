England Highway Accident: Traffic Chaos As Teenagers Injured In Car, Truck Crash After Police Chase

In this article, we are going to talk about a crash that took place between a car and a truck on New England Highway. It is also shared that two teenagers were injured in this crash incident and both of the injured were spotted traveling in a Land Rover. This news is spreading like wildfire and attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting the search engine to know more about this crash incident. In this article, we shared the complete details about this crash and also talk more.

According to the reports, a car crashed into a truck while fleeing from police in the NSW Upper Hunter region. In this crash, two teenagers were involved who were in the car. The injured teenager was identified as a 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old male and they both were spotted traveling in a Land Rover. This Land Rover vehicle had been reported stolen on the New England Hwy at Muswellbrook just after noon on Friday. It is also shared that the Highway Patrol and Traffic tried to pull the car over before it allegedly fled the scene and then the police began a police chase, NSW Police said. Scroll down to know more about this crash.

England Highway Accident

In the police reports, it is stated that the Road spikes were deployed, and a short time later the vehicle collided with a truck which resulted in a terrible crash. After this crash, the police and the paramedics were called to the incident scene to treat the teenagers and both teenagers are now in stable condition. The driver of the truck is identified as a 51 years old male driver. The truck driver was not injured in this crash and has been taken to the Muswellbrook Hospital to undergo mandatory testing.

This crash incident news created a great buzz on the internet and the news about this crash incident is running in the trends. Later, Motorists are warned of heavy traffic conditions on the highway and in both directions near Thomas Mitchell Drive as of 5.30 pm remains shut down. The NSW Transport suggests drivers find alternative routes to go Putty Rd, Golden Hwy (Jerrys Plains Rd), and Denman Rd.