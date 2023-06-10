Royal Matrimonial: Your Trusted Companion in the Search for a Life Partner

Marrying in your community is quite common and preferred in Indian families. It is believed that marrying someone from the same cultural background is the beginning of an easy life. For the parents, who are on a hunt to find partners for their kids and the people who are on the lookout for their soulmates from their community, there is good news for you all. After gaining a strong foothold in the Punjabi community, the Royal Matrimonials have extended their services to other communities as well.

The Royals has been known to be a Punjabi matrimony that is proving itself as a trusted matchmaker in the community for 17 years. By expanding their facilities to other communities like Baniyas, Aggrawals, Sainis, and others they are going to be a one-stop site for all shadi sagas.

Now, the question arises why one should choose the Royal Matrimonial Services when there are plenty of other matrimonial sites for varied communities. The strength of this matrimonial site lies in three things. Its modest and smart staff is at 24/7 assistance for its clients. For them, the client satisfaction is supreme and they claim to be delivering the best customer experience. The second is the verified and trusted profiles on their platform that protect genuine prospective brides and grooms from online fraud. The third is the process of finding a match.

They organise personal discussions, one-on-one meetings, and community events like Swayamwars to help you find the best match that eventually leads to the D-day that is the wedding. Choosing the Royal Matrimonial services may make your search for a partner convenient yet exciting. They claim to be offering refined and filtered profiles that match your choices in a life partner, making your search hunt easier.

The Royal Matrimonial Services says “We stand head and shoulders higher when it comes to the principles and values of membership.” But do the members feel the same? “The quality of service offered is worthy of more than just a mention. We recommend their services to everyone” writes a couple as feedback after availing of the bureau’s services. “The RoyalMatrimonial.com team is a delight to work with. We were a little apprehensive while letting someone in on so much information but were pleasantly surprised with their level of professionalism and confidentiality” writes another.

Situated in the posh lanes of Punjabi Bagh in Delhi, the matrimonial site has a network across the length and breadth of the country. They even have NRI matches for the likes of you. The genuine and verified profiles of various communities are continuously being added to their database in huge numbers.

The Royal Matrimonial Services offers three packages starting from the basic services that cost INR 16,000 for a year and provide 3 to 4 profiles weekly. Then there is the Vicholia package costing INR 36,000 for six months, where along with 15 to 20 profiles a month, you also get coordinator assistance. And the last is the Elite Vicholia package which comes to around INR 56,000 for 12 months. The services in this package are the same as that of the Vicholias. Connect with the Royals and find the best match for yourself from your community.