Why Was Rashad Jamal Arrested? Is He In Jail Or Prison? Fake Rumours Explained!

According to the sources, rumors are coming that Rashd Jamal is arrested. People want to know if he is in jail or prison. Rashad Jamal is a famous and well-known TikTok star. He gained a huge popularity. Recently, rumors are coming that, the famous social media star, was arrested and sentenced to 18 years in prison. Social media starts in prison and faces several charges. If you talk about his cause of arrest he was arrested on child molestation charges. His arrest news left his fans in shock. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Why Was Rashad Jamal Arrested?

Let’s take a look at his profile. Jamal is not only a TikTok star he is known among his fans as ‘New Age Prophet’. He gained a massive fan following, especially within esoteric Black communities. His arrest news created a huge buzz on the internet and left many questions. Jamal is active on various social media platforms. The legal charges left a high impact on his career. Further, Rashad is active on various social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. He basically made his own content videos. Many of his social media fans have taken to social media, spreading plot stories about his arrest and claiming his mistakes.

Further, he was arrested and sentenced to 18 years in prison for child molestation charges. Not only this, he was additionally sentenced to almost 22 years on probation after serving in 8-year in prison. He is found guilty of abusing minors. He is facing a long sentence. There are many social media people are reacting to his arrest. Rashad's arrest news not only affects his social media career but also affects his real world. Currenlty, he is in prison and facing several criminal charges.