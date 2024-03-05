Essential Tips for First-Time Used Car Buyers in Pune

Buying a used car, especially for the first time, can be both exciting and daunting. Pune, a vibrant city known for its rich culture and bustling streets, offers a plethora of options for those looking to purchase a pre-owned vehicle.

However, navigating the used car market in Pune requires careful consideration and thorough research to ensure a satisfactory purchase.

This article aims to provide essential tips and guidelines for first-time used car buyers in Pune, helping them make informed decisions and find the perfect vehicle to suit their needs and budget.

Plan Your Budget: Considering and planning your budget is the crucial step after you decide to buy a used car for the first time. You need to have a crystal-clear understanding regarding your affordability.

Apart from buying the used car, you will have additional expenses too, like insurance, registration and maintenance costs. Deciding your realistic budget will help you to make a better choice.

While inspecting check the following:

Check if any leakage is there from the engine or any other part.

Check all the electronics-sound systems, air conditioner, power windows and auto locking.

Check the condition of the tires.

Check the condition of seats and seat belts.

Check the lights and other tools.

Test Drive: A test drive is one of the most significant parts of buying a used car. Make sure to have at least a 4-5 km test drive through various types of roads to check your comfort level while driving.

While driving check the following properly:

The engine must start immediately

The steering should not vibrate.

No unusual sound or vibration.

The brakes must be working efficiently.

The car must stop in a straight line.

The clutch should operate without a jerk.

Changing gears must be smooth.

History of the Used Car: A used car’s history report is just like a student’s report card. The only difference is that a student’s report card can’t decide a student’s future but the used car’s history report will surely define its future.

Apart from checking the odometer, you also must check the following:

The used cars service records.

Accidental history if any.

Loan history of the car.

The Price: There will always be room for negotiation no matter where you are buying the car. Go for purchasing a car after completing your homework, by doing thorough research about the used car you intend to buy. Having prior knowledge regarding the price will help you to have a good negotiation, that can’t be declined. The Documents: The used car market has risen threefold in recent years. So it becomes crucial to check the documents. After proper negotiation and deciding on the price, you must evaluate every document thoroughly before coming to the final decision.

The following documents are required to be checked:

Registration Certificate (RC)

Finance (NOC)

Insurance

Pollution

CNG/ LPG kit certification

Service records

Manual of the owner

RTO Formalities: When buying a used car for the first time you should have a sale agreement document to avoid any claim in future. Presently, Forms 29 and 30 are compulsory documents that are needed for buying a used car in India.

For used car registration, you need to submit two copies of Forms 29 and 30 signed by the seller at the RTO for transfer of ownership.

The following documents are required for registration:

Form 29 (The notice of transfer of car ownership)

Form 30 (The application for the intimation and transfer of car ownership )

Form 28 (No Objection Certificate that is compulsory when car ownership is transferred between states.)

Form 32 and 35 ( Required when the seller has taken a loan to purchase the car)

Road Tax Receipt: A road tax is a one-time payment at the time of registration of the car by the first owner only for passenger vehicles. Check the Keys: Generally, 2-3 original keys are provided when cars are sold in India. Make sure to check all the keys whether they are working properly.

Conclusion

Following these essential tips, you can make sure to have a trustworthy used car that is going to join the bustling streets of Pune and meanwhile, allow you to have an enjoyable ride.

FAQs

Q1. How many old cars should you buy?

A1: The best age for a used car is within the 3-5 year range.

Q2. What can be the best km to buy a used car?

A2: The best thing to keep in mind with a used car’s mileage is to add 15,000 km to every year of the car.

Q3. Does age matter in a car?

A3: Yes, age creates a huge impact on a car’s value and, often, its functionality.

Q4. How can you say if a car is second-hand?

A4: The Car’s Registration Certificate is one way to verify the actual ownership of the car.

Q5. What are the options that are available when it comes to buying a reliable used car?

A5: You have lots of choices when it comes to the types of used cars available. You can get loans from banks for the same. Ensure conducting a thorough check using the points mentioned in this article before buying a second-hand car.