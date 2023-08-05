It all began when the founder of Hallmark cards, Joyce Hall, proposed the day of celebrations known as Friendship Day 2023 in 1930. In 1998, in honor of the holiday, Nane Annan, the wife of UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, announced the adorable and lovely bear Winnie the Pooh as the Ambassador of Friendship globally at the UN.

Every year, globally we celebrate our mothers, fathers, siblings, children, grandparents and lovers day. So to take forward this legacy the world also celebrates Friendship Day which honored friends and their friendship.

Friendship Day 2023

Friendship Day Sms Sayings Msgs

1) “Don’t walk in front of me… I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me… I may not lead. Walk beside me… just be my friend.” ― Albert Camus

2) “A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” ― Elbert Hubbard

3) “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” ― Linda Grayson

4) A single candle can illuminate an entire room. A true friend lights up an entire lifetime. Thanks for the bright lights of your friendship!

5) A friend is a push when you have stopped, a chat when you are lonely, a guide when you are searching, a smile when you are sad, a song when you are glad. Happy Friendship’s Day!

6) Time & distance are important between friends. When a friend is in your heart, they remain there forever. I may be busy, but I assure you, you are always in my heart! Happy Friendship Day!

7) We are best friends. If you fall, I will pick you up… after I’m done laughing! Happy Friendship Day!

8) If you need advice, text me… If you need a friend, call me… If you need me, come to me… If you need money… “The subscriber you have called cannot be reached!”

9) When you’re in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you saying, ‘Damn, that was fun’.

10) A good friend will help you move. But best friend will help you move a dead body.

Friends are considering as the lovely people who are nothing less than a family to the people! Glowing, that’s what Friendship Day is all about. Every first Sunday of August, youth people come to gather to celebrate their most loved day Friendship Day in order to honor their friendships. This year, we will be rejoicing the Friendship Day on August 6.

Friendship Day Wishes, Quotes, Messages

“A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.”

– Irish Proverb



“A friend is one who knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.”

– William Shakespeare

“True friends are like diamonds – bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.”

– Nicole Richie



“Some people go to priests. Others to poetry. I to my friends.”

– Virginia Woolf



“A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself – and specially to feel, or not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at any moment is fine with them. That’s what real love amounts to – letting a person be what he really is.”

– Jim Morrison

“A single candle can illuminate an entire room. A true friend lights up an entire life.”

– Unknown



“A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart, and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.”

– Unknown

“A friend is one who believes in you when you have ceased to believe in yourself.”

– Unknown

Correct, there need not be one day only to dedicate to celebrate the value friends and friendship day, but nothing better than cherishing the memories which all the friends shares together — old and new, so it will be amazing to celebrate this Friendship Day with the entire friends. The first International Friendship Day was anticipated and proposed in 1958 in Paraguay.

HISTORY

Fascinatingly, Friendship day is actually rejoiced globally on various kinds of dates, like, in Oberlin, Ohio, Friendship Day is celebrated on April 8, post the World Friendship Crusade proposed July 30, 1958 as the first Friendship Day, in recent times the General Assembly of the UN declared the date to celebrates the Friendship Day officially.

While, in some countries, including India declares to commemorate the festival of the Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. The day was started by the founder of Hallmark cards, Joyce Hall, who anticipated and proposed the celebrations in 1930.

Friendship Day Images Hd Wallpapers Greetings

CELEBRATIONS

People at the countries like, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and South American countries, now celebrate this day by giving gifts to each other, including, colorful bracelets that are known as ‘friendship bands’ in common parlance, cards, flowers and gifts to each other on this occasion.

In the month of May, the day is celebrated as New Friends Week and February is considered as the International Friendship Month.

Happy Friendship Day 2023 in this article we are having some awesome messages which we can share BFFs on WhatsApp, Facebook or via SMS on Friendship Day.

A friend is actually who lives halfway across the world, Friendship Day is the perfect day to celebrate our friendship. In India, Friendship Day is more often than not illustrious on the first Sunday in August. This year, Friendship Day will be rejoicing on the 6th August. Here are in this article there is a number of Friendship Day wishes and messages which you can share on WhatsApp and Facebook or via SMS.