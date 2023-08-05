6th August 2023 which is celebrated as Friendship Day all over worldwide. On this day all peoples, especially youths, celebrate this day with great joy and happiness. They spend time with their friends, watch movies, exchange friendship bands, chocolate, gifts, etc and much more to make this day special. Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August month in many countries but there are some other countries which also celebrate this occasion but on a different dates. “International Day of Friendship” is celebrated on 6th August 2023 July. Youth people love this occasion they spend a full day with their friends celebrating this day. This occasion brings friends closer to each other. Many people make new friends on this occasion. Now below get complete details of Special Happy Friendship Day 2013 Wishes. Happy Friendship Day 2023 Quotes

Correct, there need not be one day only to dedicate to celebrate the value friends and friendship day, but nothing better than cherishing the memories which all the friends share together — old and new, so it will be amazing to celebrate this Friendship Day with the entire friends. The first International Friendship Day was anticipated and proposed in 1958 in Paraguay.

Dost 1 âisâ ‘Chor’ hotâ hâi jo.

Ânkho sé ÂÂNSU

Chéhré sé PÂRÉSHÂNI

Dil sé MÂYUSI

Zindgi sé DUKH

Âur hâtho ki lâkiro sé MÂUT

Tâk ko churâ létâ hâi.

************************

Sunâ hâi âsâr hâi hâmâri bâton mé,

wârnâ log bhul jââté hâi 2-4 mulâqâto méin,

ââp humé bhulâkâr kâhân jâyéngé,

ââpki dosti ki lâkéér hâi méré hâthon méin.

************************

Humné kâbhi Dosti ko jânâ nâ hotâ,

hâmâri zindgi mé âpkâ Âânâ nâ hotâ,

yuhi âkélé guzââr dété zindgi ko,

âgâr âpko Âpnâ dost Mânâ nâ hotâ.

************************

Sâbsé âlâg sâbsé pyâré ho ââp,

Târif puri Nâ ho itné pyâré ho ââp,

Ââj pâtâ châlâ yé zâmânâ Q jâltâ hé ââpsé,

Qki frnd to Ââkhir hâmâré ho Ââp.

************************

Zindâgi ék râilwây stâtion ki târâh hâi.

Pyâr ék trâin hâi jo ââti hâi âur châli jââti hé.

Pâr dosti énquiry countér hé.

Jo hâméshâ kéhti hé MÂY I HÉLP U.

************************

Dosti k wâdo ko uhi nibhâté rhéngé,

hm hr wâqt ââp ko sâtâté mânâté râhéngé,

mâr b jâyé to kyâ gum hâi, hm ânsu bânkâr âpki ânkho mé ââté râhéngé.

************************

A true friend is someone who reaches for your hand and touches your heart.

Wish you happy Friendship Day !!!

************************

Friendship is a little more trust,

A little less try,

A little more laugh,

And a little less cry,

A little more WE and a little less I.

Happy Friendship Day!!!

************************

Friendship Day Images HD Wallpapers

Friendship Day Whatsapp Status FB Dp

************************

Many people will walk in and out of your life,

but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.

************************

Thank you for being a great friend of mine.

************************

Friendship is sweet when it is new, sweeter when its true, but sweetest when it is you. Happy Friendship Day.

************************

When God gave friends he tried to be fair! When I got you, I got more than my share! Happy Friendship Day…!

************************

Some friends are remembered because of their smile. Some friends are remembered because of their style. But you are remembered because of many reasons, which make my life beautiful.

************************

True friends are like Diamonds, they are real and rare. False friends are like leaves, they are scattered everywhere.

