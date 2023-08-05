Friendship day is a special event which is celebrated by each and every person all around the world. Friends are those who fill new colors in our life and make our more happier and simpler. There is nothing like a friend’s friendship. On friendship day people give greetings and gifts to their best friends to make their friendship more stronger. Today is 30th July and people of USA must be celebrating this day with great happiness with their friends. If you are looking for friendship day quotes and sayings, then you have visited to the right place. Below in this article you will get latest wishes to share with your best friends on the occasion on Friendship Day.

Friends are considering as the lovely people who are nothing less than a family to the people! Glowing, that’s what Friendship Day is all about. Every first Sunday of August, youth people come to gather to celebrate their most loved day Friendship Day in order to honor their friendships. This year, we will be rejoicing the Friendship Day on August 5.

Friendship Day Quotes Wishes

A true friend is someone who reaches for your hand and touches your heart.

Wish you happy Friendship Day !!!

Friendship is a little more trust,

A little less try,

A little more laugh,

And a little less cry,

A little more WE and a little less I.

Happy Friendship Day!!!

Many people will walk in and out of your life,

but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.

Thank you for being a great friend of mine.

Friendship is sweet when it is new, sweeter when its true, but sweetest when it is you. Happy Friendship Day.

When God gave friends he tried to be fair! When I got you, I got more than my share! Happy Friendship Day…!

Some friends are remembered because of their smile. Some friends are remembered because of their style. But you are remembered because of many reasons, which make my life beautiful.

True friends are like Diamonds, they are real and rare. False friends are like leaves, they are scattered everywhere.

Friendship Day Images Pictures Photos

Happy Friendship Day 2019 Quotes

