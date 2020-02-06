FTII JET Admit Card 2020 Released at ftii.ac.in Here’s Download Hall Ticket :- FTII JET Admit Card 2020: The admit card for Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) is all set to get declared for Joint Entrance Test (JET 2020) today, i.e. on 6th February 2020.

The admit card is also going to be available online on the official website at ftii.ac.in. Candidates who are going to participate in the examination and were eagerly waiting for their admit card to get released, can now check and download their admit card from the official website, the link for which is ftii.ac.in.

According to the official information available on the website, the admit cards are going to be out on 6th February 2020, from 12 noon. On the other hand, the JET 2020 examination is scheduled for February 15/16, 2020. The result is also going to be declared in the third week of May 2020.

FTII JET admit card 2020: Steps to download the admit card

Here are the step by step guidelines for downloading the admit card:

Step 1: At first, you have to visit the official website at ftii.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you have to click on the link which says ‘Apply for JET 2020’

Step 3: After that a new page is going to appear on your screen

Step 4: Now, click on the link which says ‘JET Admit card 2020’ as soon as it will be live

Step 5: After that enter the asked credentials for getting access to your admit card

Step 6: Your admit card is going to appear on the screen

Step 7: At last, check and download the admit card for future reference.

FTII JET admit card 2020: Important Dates

Admit card Release Date: February 6, 2020

JET 2020 Examination Dates: Feb 15/16, 2020

JET 2020 Result Announcement: 3rd week of May 2020.

The procedure for online application of JET 2020 will start from December 8, 2020, and is going to the last till January 31, 2020, which is the date to apply.