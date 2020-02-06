Virat Kohli Most Celebrated Indian celebrities with Highest Brand valuation :- These days, Indian Cricket team is doing exceptional job and the one who is leading the side that is India skipper Virat Kohli is a modern-day idol or inspiration for many youngsters. He has numerous records to his name in the game of cricket and ever since his debut, the popularity of Virat has witnessed an incredible growth. He can also be judged by his brand endorsements which is presently the highest among celebrities in India.

Virat Kohli tops list of Indian celebrities

As per to a study by global advisory firm, I.e., Duff and Phelps, Kohli is the one who has topped the brand valuation list for the third successive year, the reason is his value that has increased by an impressive 39 per cent to $237.5 million in the year 2019.

The study was titled Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019: “New is Gold.” The main aim or objective of this study is to provides a ranking of most powerful celebrities in India on the basis of the brand values resultant from their endorsement contracts. In that list, the 31-year-old Indian skipper made an exceptional increment by leaving behind so many popular Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and even Shah Rukh Khan.

According to the list, Akshay Kumar is the second one in the list based on the brand endorsements with brand value of $104.5 million, at a growth of 55.3 per cent.

In addition to that, other popular Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh as well as Deepika, took the third spot with a brand value of $93.5 million each. Deepika was able to retain her most valuable female celebrity status for the second successive year whereas Ranveer on the other hand moved up a spot, to now inhabit the same position as that of his wife.

Jaagriti Seth, who is the Director, Meltwater India said, “Cricket and Bollywood are national passions for India. The volume of conversations on these topics run in millions daily, ranging from press coverage to fan accounts and from serious discussion forums to meme pages,”

Seth further added, “Today, the popularity of a celebrity is not guesswork but easily measurable. In a few clicks, one can immediately gauge the impact of any action taken by a celebrity. This is why many brands and celebrities are actively using our product suite to listen and analyse conversations so that they can grow their network effectively.”

In addition to Virat, other sportspersons added in the list are all cricketers with M.S. Dhoni getting the 9th position with a value of $41.2 million, then at 15th spot Sachin Tendulkar was listed on the list and Rohit Sharma in the 20th spot.