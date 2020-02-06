Realme C3 Launched Today in India, Price Features Specifications Images :- The most anticipated Realme C3 is finally launched today in India as the next smartphone of the company for the entry-level market.

Realme C3 Launched Today in India

The smartphone succeeds the Realme C2 as well as it comes with amazing features and specifications that have already been publicized through the Flipkart listing. Realme C3 is also going to come with a 5000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, as well as the MediaTek G70 processor that may possibly offer gaming prowess on the smartphone. In addition, the look of the phone is also out, which is quite amazing.

Realme has scheduled the Realme C3 launch in today’s event on February 6th starting from 12.30 pm. The company then take the wraps off the full specifications as well as features of the Realme C3 together with its official pricing in India. The event was also live streamed on the company’s Twitter property as well as on the YouTube channel.

Realme C3 price for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, is going to start at Rs. 6,999. Another variant, i.e., 4GB + 64GB variant of the phone is going to retail at Rs. 7,999. In the meantime, the first sale of the phone is planned for February 14 at 12pm (noon). The Realme C3 is also going to be sold through Flipkart and Realme.com. It is soon going to reach offline stores as well.

Additionally, in terms of the offers, Realme C3 buyers are also going to get the benefits of worth Rs. 7,550 from Reliance Jio. Realme on the other hand is also teasing an exchange offer that is going to be available on the first sale through Flipkart.

Realme C3 Features Specifications

Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with aspect ratio is 20:9 and the phone comes with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and waterdrop-style notch. Among additional specifications, the new Realme phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC that is built on 12nm manufacturing procedure. In addition, there is dual-band Wi-Fi support. The phone is also going to be released in two storage variants i.e., 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB.

The device also seems to be much bigger than the Realme C2, according to the teasers. The interesting selling point is also going to be the Realme C3’s battery. A 5000mAh battery is going to power the device, which is quite amazing.

As far as camera are concerned, Realme has two cameras on the back with a 12-megapixel primary shooter along with f/1.8 aperture as well as a second camera of a 2-megapixel secondary camera for portrait shots.

Realme C3 Price in India

Talking about the primary camera, it supports 1080p video recording, HDR mode, slo-mo videos, among many others. On the front part, you will get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.