BEN vs BRU Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips Benfica vs Club Brugge

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. Because one of the most famous UEFA Champions League is all set for the match for the football match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between two powerful teams.

The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Club Brugge is going to be played at Estádio da Luz. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

BEN vs BRU Live Score

Match Details

Team: Benfica (BEN) vs Club Brugge (BRU)

League: UEFA Champions League

Day: Wednesday

Date: 8th March 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio da Luz

Benfica (BEN) Possible playing 11: 1.Odysseas Vlachodimos, 2. Alejandro Grimaldo, 3. Nicolas Otamendi, 4. Gilberto Moraes, 5. Antonio Silva, 6. Chiquinho, 7. Rafa Silva, 8. Florentino Luis, 9. Joao Mario, 10. Goncalo Ramos, 11. Goncalo Guedes

Club Brugge (BRU) Possible playing 11: 1.Simon Mignolet, 2. Denis Odoi, 3. Brandon Mechele, 4. Bjorn Meijer, 5. Dedryck Boyata, 6. Hans Vanaken, 7. Noa Lang, 8. Casper Nielsen, 9. Tajon Buchanan, 10. Andreas Skov Olsen, 11. Ferran Jutgla

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very amazing and talented and they are ready to entertain their fans. If we talk about the recent match result then the BEN team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the BRU team won 1 match, draw 2 matches and lost 2 matches. BEN team has more chances to win the match against BRU.