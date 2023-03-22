Happy Ramadan Kareem Mubarak 2023 Quotes Wishes SMS Whatsapp Status Images

Ramadan has started this month. Muslims from all around the world were waiting for this month. The month begins with the mercy, and the middle is forgiveness. It is said that the end will be freedom from fire.

It is the nine month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is considered to be the five pillars of the Islam. Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ is known to be the actual words of this Ramadan. The meaning of this Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ is heat or dryness.

Happy Ramadan Kareem Quotes 2023

“Allah is with those who restrain themselves.” (Quran 16: 128).

This quote is the very famous quote of Ramadan with very high and deep message in it.

“Jesus said “ and indeed, Allah is my Lord and your Lord so worship him” (Quran 19:36).

(Prophet Mohammad) wrote that “Ramadan is the month whose beginning is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness and whose end is freedom from fire.”

The Meaning of EID

EiD Is The Combination Of 3 Meaningful Words

E – Embrace with open heart

I – Inspire with impressive attitude

D – Distribute pleasure to all

•°• So Embracing, Inspiring and Distributing The 3 makes EID Meaningful.

Comes such an EID 2u & Enjoy the Best.

~ Ramadan MUBARAK

I wish a wish for u.

The wish i wish for few.

The wish i wish for u is that

your all wishes come true

so keep on wishing

as my all wishes are with you.

Ramadan Mubarak 2023

Lunar Islamic calendar determined the beginning and end of Ramada. People determine the Ramadan by the moon. The first revelation of the Quran is believed to be the first night of moon.

Ramadan Kareem SMS Wishes 2023

Quran quotes are known to be the famous quotes in all over the world. People used to speak these quotes during Ramadan. We will share some of the most famous and collection of inspirational Islamic quotes to you all. There is a deep message in all the Quran quotes.

As the candle light flame,

Your life may always be happiness claim;

As the mountain high,

You move without sigh;

like the white linen flair,

Purity is always an affair;

As sunshine creates morning glory,

fragrance fills years as flory;

with the immaculate eternal smile,

attached to you mile after mile;

All darkness is far away,

As light is on its way;

Wish all of you a very Happy Ramadan

As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts,

may the crescent-shaped moon brighten

your path toward enlightenment and

may Allah bless you with peace and grace.

Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

May the spirit of Ramadan bless you with prosperity,wealth and happiness in life.May Allah forgive you for all of your fault and wrongdoings.Happy Ramadan.

Ramadan is a time for reflection and purification

Allah sees it all… and sure rewards where reward is due.

Here’s wishing you blessed and prosperous Ramadan.

Ramadan Kareem 2020

“A Pray For You From The Most Inner Part Of My Heart;

May Allah Be With You At Every Step You Take;

May Allah Guide You In Each Decision You Make;

May Allah Help You When Life Gets Rough;

May Allah Bless You With More Than Enough;

May Allah Protect You When You Fall;

May Allah Hear You When You Call;

May Allah Sooth Your Heart When You Don’t Understand;

May You Always Be In Allah’s Loving Hands. . .”

May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity.As the holy occasion of Ramadan is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love,here is hoping this festival of beauty brings your way.Bright sparkles of contentment that stay with you through the days ahead.

My best wishes for u on Ramadan!!!

Wishing you a blessed Ramadan….

He is the one God,

the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer.

To him belong to the most beautiful names,..

He is almighty,Most wise.

Wishing you a blessed Ramadan!!!

Praying for the blessed Ramadan….

Happy Ramzan Kareem SMS 2023

Hope Love & Laughter,

warmth & wishes

joy and a Bouquet of Eid Wishes,

Especially for you!!!

jublications become a past of your eid and your life….!

Ramadan 2023 MUBARAK

Wishing you and your family “EID MUBARAK” from the core of my heart and a humble pray that EID may be filled with all joys, happiness and colors. Have all your dreams fulfilled on this Eid and your heart be filled with love, nice feelings and emotions, Ameen

Iftari time has very keen importance

in the day. Allah Almighty says that

this time is when he didn’t regret the

wishes that come straight from heart.

So use this time with care.

Allah’s Apostle used to

practice a aitakaf in

the last ten days of

the holy month of Ramadan,

May Allah removes all the hurdles

and make it easy to follow our prophet.

Welcome Ramadan

Walk humbly

Talk politely

Dress neatly

Treat kindly

Pray attentively

Donate generously

May ALLAH bless & protect you

Today i pray that:-

Happiness be at ur door

May it knock early

Stay late & leave the gift of Allah’s

Peace,love,joy & good health behind

Happy Ramadan Kareem 2023 Images Photos Wallpapers

Happy Ramadan 2023 Kareem Whatsapp FB DP

All Muslim adults are on the fast these days. Foods and drinks are non-consumed. They can’t eat and drink anything during the fasting days. It is considered to be the strict fast in all over the world.