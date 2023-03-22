LYN-W vs CHE-W Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women

Hello all the football lovers, here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that a very outstanding women’s Champions League is all set for the upcoming football match. This match is going to be played between Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women. Both teams are very famous and now they are ready to entertain their fans with their amazing moves. Now all the fans are searching for the match as they know that it will be more interesting. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

The women’s Champions League is one of the best leagues and this league is coming back with its two powerful teams. Both teams’ players are ready to show their best moves on the playground as they don’t want to skip any chances to win the match. The Womens Champions League match between Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women is going to be played at Groupama Stadium. if we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, day, lineup, and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Lyon Women (LYN-W) vs Chelsea Women (CHE-W)

League: Women’s Champions League

Date: 22nd March 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Groupama Stadium

Lyon Women (LYN-W) Possible Playing 11: 1. Christiane Endler, 2. Wendie Renard, 3. Alice Sombath, 4. Vanessa Gilles, 5. Selma Bacha, 6. Lindsey Horan, 7. Dzsenifer Marozsan, 8. Amandine Henry, 9. Damaris Egurrola, 10. Delphine Cascarino, 11. Eugenie Le Sommer

Chelsea Women (CHE-W) Possible Playing 11:1.Ann-Katrin Berger, 2. Millie Bright, 3. Jess Carter, 4. Eve Perisset, 5. Kadeisha Buchanan, 6. Niamh Charles, 7. Sophie Ingle, 8. Melanie Leupolz, 9. Jessie Fleming, 10. Sam Kerr, 11. Lauren James