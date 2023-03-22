PSG-W vs WOL-W Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Wolfsburg Women

Here we are going to share the amazing news with you that a very well-known and wonderful league Women’s Champions League is coming back with its two strong teams. This match will be played between Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Wolfsburg Women. Both teams have a huge fan following and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very excited to see the match as they know that it will be more interesting when the two teams face each other. Here we have more information about the PSG-W vs WOL-W match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned the Women’s Champions League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams have amazing gameplay and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. Now fans have been waiting for the match as they are ready to support their favourite teams. The Womens Champions League match between PSG-W vs Wolfsburg Women will be played at Parc des Princes. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

Team: Paris Saint-Germain Women (PSG-W) vs Wolfsburg Women (WOL-W)

Date: 23rd March 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Parc des Princes

League: Women’s Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain Women (PSG-W) Possible Playing 11: 1. Sarah Bouhaddi, 2. Sakina Karchaoui, 3. Amanda Ilestedt, 4. Elisa De Almeida, 5. Li Mengwen, 6. Sandy Baltimore, 7. Grace Geyoro, 8. Laurina Fazer, 9. Oriane Jean-Francois, 10. Kadidiatou Diani, 11. Lieke Martens

Wolfsburg Women (WOL-W) Possible Playing 11: 1.Katarzyna Kiedrzynek, 2. Kathrin Hendrich, 3. Felicitas Rauch, 4. Dominique Bloodworth, 5. Lynn Wilms, 6. Svenja Huth, 7. Jill Roord, 8. Lena Lattwein, 9. Sveindis Jonsdottir, 10. Ewa Pajor, 11. Tabea Wabmuth

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and hardworking players and they are also ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Paris Saint-Germain Women and Wolfsburg Women on 23rd March 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at Parc des Princes. PSG-W team won 4 matches, lost 0 matches and draw 1 match and WOL -W team won 3 matches and lost 0 matches draw 2 matches. PSG-W team has more chances to win the match against WOL-W. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.