CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

HEA vs STR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details

8 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we have a piece of exciting news for cricket lovers. The Australian T20 League Bash 2023 is back and it going to play its next match. This match will be played between the teams Brisbane Heat (HEA) and Adelaide Strikers (STR). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It will take place at 02:10 pm on Monday 22 January 2024 and it is fixed to be played at Carrara Oval, Queensland, Australia. Lots of people are waiting for this match and raising multiple questions. Let’s continue your reading to know more and we will try to cover all the details in brief.

HEA vs STR

HEA vs STR Match Details

The previous gameplay performances of both teams were most liked by the viewers and this cricket match is the first head-to-head match of both teams. It is reported that both teams have played a total of 10 matches in this league that won the hearts of people. Brisbane Heat has faced seven wins, one loss, or two draws, and the team is ranked at the top on the points table. On the other side, Adelaide Strikers has faced five wins, four losses, or one draw and the team is ranked in the 4th on the points table.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers (HEA vs STR)
Tournament: Australian T20 League Bash
Date: Monday, 22nd January 2024
Time: 02:10 PM (IST) – 08:40 AM (GMT)
HEA vs STR Match Venue: Carrara oval, Queensland, Australia

HEA vs STR Playing 11

Brisbane Heat (HEA) Possible Playing 11 1.Josh Brown-I, 2. Jimmy Peirson(WK), 3. Nathan McSweeney(C), 4. Matt Renshaw, 5. Max Bryant, 6. Paul Walter, 7. Michael Neser, 8. Xavier Bartlett, 9. Spencer Johnson, 10. Mitchell Swepson, 11. Matthew Kuhnemann

Adelaide Strikers (STR) Possible Playing 11 1.Matthew Short(C), 2. D’Arcy Short, 3. Jake Weatherald, 4. Thomas Kelly, 5. Harry Nielsen(WK), 6. Ben Manenti, 7. James Bazley, 8. Lloyd Pope, 9. Cameron Boyce, 10. Henry Thornton, 11. David Payne

This upcoming cricket match is the 11th match of both teams and it will be available to live telecast on various platforms such as Star Sports, Hotstar, and Fancode. If we talk about the team-winning prediction, then Brisbane has more chances to win the upcoming match against Adelaide Strikers. However, nothing can be said too early related to this topic. The pitch of the ground is balanced both both, batters and bowlers but the batters can face some difficulties at the ground. All players are well and there is no chance of rain. Keep connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

black rhino flyer sex pills best sexual performance supplements can simvastatin help erectile dysfunction is king size male enhancement pills safe sex pills bandera san antonio teas kingsize male enhancement pills libido max pink pills medical penis enlargement can hypnosis cure low sex drive otc male ed pills enjoy male enhancement capsule does xtend male enhancement actually work pyrazine male enhancement review erectile dysfunction non medical remedies turmeric for male enhancement instincts male enhancement review proper cbd gummies for erectile dysfunction peak performance rx male enhancement over the counter pills for male libido male enhancement pills gas starion what is the real cure for erectile dysfunction how to cure premature ejaculation permanently home remedies drugs to enhance male fertility peyton manning ed pills high blood pressure medications and fatigue how much does high blood pressure cost medicaid in tennessee blood pressure medication and military physicals does pain medication raise your blood pressure what is the best blood pressure pill blood pressure medications list alphabetical uk blood pressure treatment constipation astrazeneca blood pressure medication is it ok to change blood pressure medications usa which blood pressure medication does not cause liver damage top blood pressure medications how to get medical back after high blood pressure gnc blood pressure medication can you take red yeast rice with blood pressure medication refill blood pressure medication online garlic high blood pressure pills