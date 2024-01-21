HEA vs STR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details

Today, we have a piece of exciting news for cricket lovers. The Australian T20 League Bash 2023 is back and it going to play its next match. This match will be played between the teams Brisbane Heat (HEA) and Adelaide Strikers (STR). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It will take place at 02:10 pm on Monday 22 January 2024 and it is fixed to be played at Carrara Oval, Queensland, Australia. Lots of people are waiting for this match and raising multiple questions. Let’s continue your reading to know more and we will try to cover all the details in brief.

HEA vs STR Match Details

The previous gameplay performances of both teams were most liked by the viewers and this cricket match is the first head-to-head match of both teams. It is reported that both teams have played a total of 10 matches in this league that won the hearts of people. Brisbane Heat has faced seven wins, one loss, or two draws, and the team is ranked at the top on the points table. On the other side, Adelaide Strikers has faced five wins, four losses, or one draw and the team is ranked in the 4th on the points table.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers (HEA vs STR)

Tournament: Australian T20 League Bash

Date: Monday, 22nd January 2024

Time: 02:10 PM (IST) – 08:40 AM (GMT)

HEA vs STR Match Venue: Carrara oval, Queensland, Australia

HEA vs STR Playing 11

Brisbane Heat (HEA) Possible Playing 11 1.Josh Brown-I, 2. Jimmy Peirson(WK), 3. Nathan McSweeney(C), 4. Matt Renshaw, 5. Max Bryant, 6. Paul Walter, 7. Michael Neser, 8. Xavier Bartlett, 9. Spencer Johnson, 10. Mitchell Swepson, 11. Matthew Kuhnemann