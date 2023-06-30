Highway 93 Crash: Passenger in Stable Condition After Collision CCTV Footage

It is coming out that Highway 93 has been opened following the alternating traffic. This news is currently running on the top of the internet and attracts the internet of many people or netizens. Recently, a terrible head-on vehicle collision incident happened in the Kootenay National Park north of Radium, B.C. and the police closed the Highway for the internet but recently it is shared that the highway has been opened. This news attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting search engine platforms to know more about the incident. So, let’s continue this article and know more about this topic.

As per the exclusive reports, a fatal crash incident occurred on Highway 93 South and it is shared that this collision was so terrible. This collision incident took place in Kootenay National Park north of Radium, B.C. and later multiple passengers were injured in this accident. One person who was injured seriously in this accident was transported by helicopter. After this crash incident, Banff RCMP was called to help Columbia Valley RCMP deal with a “serious motor vehicle collision” on the two-lane stretch of highway between Dolly Varden and Settlers Road at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday 29 June 2023. Scroll down this page and continue reading to know more about this crash incident.

Highway 93 Crash

Previous reports of the RCMP Cpl James Grundy stated that several passengers suffered life-threatening injuries,” said RCMP Cpl James Grundy. But the current health situation of those people who were injured in this accident is not confirmed or shared yet. One woman who is in her 30s is now in stable condition and admitted to the Foothills Medical Centre. Police closed the Highway due to this incident but recently it is shared that the highway has been opened because of heavy traffic. However, it is said that motorists should expect delays.

This terrible crash incident happened between a semi-trailer and a car. This crash happened just after 2 a.m. Feb. 2 near Hector Gorge between Kootenay Crossing warden station and the Simpson River trail located nearly 46 kilometers north of Radium Hot Springs. This news is spreading like wildfire on the internet and social media sites and lots of users are sharing their reactions to this news. Meanwhile, Highway 93 is now open for alternating traffic. The investigation is still underway and the exact cause of this accident is not confirmed yet. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.