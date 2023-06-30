Tamil Nadu: Five Killed, 43 Injured in Road Accident in Trichy CCTV Video Footage

In this article, we are going to talk about the latest crash incident in which two people passed away and 11 others were injured badly. Yes, you heard right a total of 11 people sustained injuries and this news is currently running in the headlines of the news channels. It attracts the interest of many who are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. There are various questions are also arriving related to this crash incident and an investigation has also started after this crash. Let us discuss in detail about this crash incident and also talk more.

According to the reports, This crash incident happened at around 5:00 am on Thursday 29 June 2023 on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway. It is shared an omnibus rammed another omnibus from behind and resulting in a terrible crash incident. Later, a private bus entered the Chennai-Trichy National Highway and hit a car but none of the occupants of both vehicles were injured in this incident. Shortly a few moments later, a speeding private omnibus from Chennai that was going to Madurai applied a sudden brake on spotting the two vehicles and then again another private omnibus from Chennai rammed the Madurai-bound omnibus from behind. Scroll down this page and continue this article to know more about this incident.

Tamil Nadu: Five Killed, 43 Injured in Road Accident

In this accident, two people and 11 people were injured. Of the two dead people, one was a six-year-old girl and the other was identified as a 24-year-old man. The passengers who were traveling in the Trichy-bound omnibus sustained minor injuries. After this incident, nearby people reached the incident and began helping the victims and informed the police. Sometime later, police and paramedics reached the incident place and began rescue operations.

The six-year-old girl is identified as B Barkan and she hails from Kancheepuram. On the other hand, the 24 years old man was identified as V Vijay and he was a resident of Manachanallur. It is said that ten people are suffering from major injuries while one is now in stable condition. Most times the reason behind the crash are drinking and driving but currently the exact reason behind this collision incident is not shared. The investigation is underway and police are continuing their investigation but not much information about this incident has been cleared or confirmed. We will update our article after getting more information related to this incident. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics of the daily world.