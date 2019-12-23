Honda SP 125 Specification Features Price in India Images Colours :- After the great success of Honda Shine, the manufacturer has now finally introduced the most anticipated an all-new avatar of the motorcycle which they are now calling the SP125. In addition to that the bike has now looks fresh as well as features new cosmetic along with some great mechanical changes.

Honda SP 125 Price in India

In addition to that the company is also offering an all-new engine for its new offering. The new Honda SP125 BS6 are also going to be available in several different colours and those are Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic and Striking Green.

Honda SP125 specs also offer an all-new 125cc BS-6 compliant petrol engine which now produces a max power output of 11hp as well as a peak torque output of 10.9Nm. Talking about its engine, it is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

It comprises of a new engine which features HET (Honda Eco Technology) and is also fuel-injected for smoother power delivery. Honda on the other hand has also offers its silent start with ACG starter motor technology which reduces the removes the gear meshing noise along with that it also helps the engine to start without any jolt.

Honda SP 125 Specification Features

Coming to its performance, the Honda SP125 offers decent performance for day to day useage and can be driven on the highway due to the extra 5th gear that has been added by the Honda. Suspension duties on the other hand are also handled by telescopic suspension in the front and a 5-step adjustable hydraulic suspension at the rear.

In addition to that, Honda SP125 is aimed towards those who want a lightweight motorcycle with decent performance as well as they want to ride the motorcycle in the city for their daily travels.

Braking duties of the bike are handled by 240 mm disc brake or 130 mm drum brake in the front as well as a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The brakes on the other hand offer decent stopping power for this bike. In order to increase the safety quotient, Honda is also offering 18-inch tubeless tyres and CBS (combi-brake system) with equalizer.

Honda SP 125 Colours Images

The overall look of the SP125 is heightened because of the chrome muffler cover that is used over the sleek silencer. On the other hand, Honda has also given an all-new blue-illuminated digital instrument console which shows vibrant information to the rider.

Talking about the Price of Honda SP 125 Price in India, Honda SP 125 Drum is priced at RS 72,900 while Honda SP 125 Disc priced at RS 77,100.