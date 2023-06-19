iQOO Neo 7 Pro India Launch on July 4 With Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Specs and More

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is currently getting a lot of attention and popularity on internet sites. This device is going to release in India and the launching news of this is gathering so much attention on the internet. It will compete against Nothing Phone which is also set to release in the next month. Both devices will be launched in the upcoming month and this news is rapidly circulating on various social media pages. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information about this device such as price, features, key specializations, launching date, and more.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, iQOO Neo 7 Pro phone is scheduled to launch on 7 July 2023 and this device is going to launch by the iQOO India company. The exact color of this smartphone has not been shared but it is shared that it may be a black shade while the official poster reveals the iQOO Neo 7 Pro’s orange colour. The poster shows a faux leather back, similar to the one we have seen on the iQOO 11 Legend (BMW Motorsport edition). Swipe up this article and continue to know more about this device.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro India Launch on July 4

This device is coming with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which is a considerable upgrade over the Dimensity 8200 SoC on the Neo 7 5G and it will be most liked by the people or customers. The company claims that this device supports 120W fast charging and it will charge 50 percent n around 8 minutes. This device will be completely charged in less than 30 minutes. It features an “Independent Gaming Chip” (IG Chip) to take the “gaming experience to new heights.” There’s a “Motion Control” feature to let users “interact with games using intuitive phone movements.” There are lots of features coming with this device.

It has a price tag of around Rs. 45,000 and it is good time for those people who wants to buy a new phone. The exact details about the camera are not revealed but there are many social media users who share some details on social media sites. It is shared that this device offers a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera sensor on the back. It has paired with a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.