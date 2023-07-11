Huw Edwards Snapchat Video Goes Viral on Social Media Twitter and Reddit Link

Recently Huw Edwards’s name has come on the internet and it is trending on social media platforms because of his viral video. Huw Edwards is a very well-known journalist and broadcaster. Currently, he is gaining huge attention from people due to his viral video. Now many people are searching for his name as this news left many questions in people’s minds. They are very curious to know about him and why he is trending on social media platforms. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, a Welsh journalist has been making headlines on the internet after the news outlet allegedly suspended one of its male TV presenters. It is reported by The Sun that a BBC household name paid 35,000 pounds over three years to a slight and got s*xually explicit images from him in exchange. The teenager, in turn, reportedly used the money to fund their crack cocaine addiction. Since this news surfaced on social media, many speculations are being made. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Huw Edwards Snapchat Video Goes Viral

On Sunday, July 9, Hugh Edwards shows a Snapchat video of his b*ttock that was viral, leading people to believe that the unknown BBC presenter involved in the scandal is him. He gained huge attention from the people because of his viral video. Huw Edwards has been associated with BBC since 1984. He entered as a news trainee and later became the parliamentary Correspondent for BBC Wales. From 1994 to January 2003 he was the presenter of BBC Six O’clock News. Later, he presumed the role of the main broadcaster for the BBC Ten O’clock News and has since then been a household name by pausing in the position. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, last week, when the BBC scandal come out, the names of the top male BBC presenters were doing rounds on social media as part of speculation Huw Edwards, along with his other notable male workers have come under the scanner. So far, Gary Lineker, Jeremy Vine, and Rylan Clark have publicly distanced themselves from the scandal. Due to his viral video, he gained huge attention from the people. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.