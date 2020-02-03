ICC U19 World Cup 2020: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1 Toss Result Prediction Highlights :- The on-going 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup tournament is hitting the headlines due to Super League Semi-Final 1 match to be held tomorrow on February 4. This tournament is an international limited-overs cricket tournament that is presently being held in South Africa. This competition started from 17 January and is going to conclude on 9 February 2020. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1

ICC U19 World Cup 2020 Live Streaming

Defending champion India has now finally marched into the Super League semi-finals with a definite 74-run victory against Australia in the first quarterfinal that was held at Potchefstroom.

Here are some of the match details of ICC U19 World Cup 2020 Super League Semi-Final 1:

Competing Teams

The 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup has now entered the Super League Semi-Final 1 stage and is going to be played between India Under-19s and Pakistan Under-19s.

Venue

The competition between India Under-19s and Pakistan Under-19s is going to be held at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Match Timings

The match will begin at 10:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) (8:00 AM GMT).

TV Channels & Live Streaming

These below listed TV channels are going to broadcast the Super League Semi-Final 1 of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 match:

Star Sports Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Hindi HD

SuperSport Channels: SuperSport 5, SuperSport 5 Africa, SuperSport 5 Nigeria, SuperSport 6, SuperSport 6 Africa

Sky Sport NZ: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 506

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1 Match Toss

As far as Live streaming of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 is concerned, the viewers can enjoy the complete tournament by live streaming on Hotstar, Willow TV, SuperSport, Now TV, Sky Go, Foxtel Sports, OSN Play and Wavo.

Probable Playing XI

India Under-19s

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Bench: Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

Pakistan Under-19s

Haider Ali, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Bench: Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdul Bangalzai, Muhammad Shehzad, Arish Ali Khan.

Weather And Pitch Conditions in Super League Semi-Final 1

Talking about the weather forecast in tomorrow’s match is not so great. There’s a probability of dark clouds that are going to be hovering over the stadium all over the day. There is also the possibility of rain warning and is also probable to stay for the whole day, or even thunderstorms at 1 PM. From 1 to 3 in the afternoon, there is might be about 50% chance of rain while the temperature is going to hover in the early 20s as per to the AccuWeather.

As far as the pitch conditions are concerned, the surface at the Senwes Park has been a decent one to bat. Out of last four matches that has been played, three of them the side batting first has crossed the 230-run mark while on the other hand the chasing has proved to be very tough and challenging. Though the teams should bat first after winning the toss, overhead conditions may possibly order terms. The new ball is probable to swing as well as both the sides are possibly thinking to bowl first.