Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition Launched in India at Rs. 16.33 Lakh Full Specs and Features

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating about the launch of Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition that has been released in India with a price tag of Rs. 16.33 lakh. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Volkswagen India has disclosed the pricing for the Taigun SUV’s special ‘Sound Edition.’ This exclusive variant, derived from the Topline model, commences at a starting price of Rs. 16.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Externally, the Taigun SUV’s Sound Edition offers a choice of four colors – Carbon Steel Grey, Lava Red, Rising Blue, and Wild Cherry Red, accentuated by a contrasting white roof and ORVMs.

Distinguishing itself from regular variants, it features exclusive ‘Sound Edition’ badging and graphics on the C-pillars. In terms of features, the Taigun Sound Edition, in addition to standard offerings, includes powered front-row seats and an advanced seven-speaker setup featuring a sub-woofer and an amplifier. In terms of mechanics, the Taigun Sound Edition is exclusively available with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, tuned to deliver 115bhp and 175Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit.

The ex-showroom prices for the various variants of the Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition are as follows:



– Taigun Sound Edition Topline MT: Rs. 16.33 lakh

– Taigun Sound Edition Topline AT: Rs. 17.90 lakh



The Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition from Volkswagen come equipped with a subwoofer, an amplifier, and an enhanced audio system. Notable exterior features include a ‘Sound’ badge on the B-pillar and equalizer graphics on the C-pillar. Internally, the tweeters on the A-pillar are adorned with a ‘Sound’ badge. Offering four color options—Lava Blue, Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red, and Rising Blue—the Sound Edition also provides a dual-tone paint scheme featuring a white roof and white ORVM caps. Apart from these variations, all other aspects remain consistent with the Topline trim.

Nevertheless, the underlying Topline trim, serving as its foundation, has undergone enhancements. This updated trim incorporates an electrically adjustable passenger seat, along with the inclusion of puddle lamps and footwell lighting. These features are likewise present in the Sound Edition. Priced Rs 30,000 higher than the Topline trim, the Taigun Sound Edition is available at Rs 16.33 lakh with a manual transmission and Rs 17.90 lakh with an automatic transmission. In comparison, the Virtus Sound Edition is priced at Rs 15.52 lakh with a manual transmission and Rs 16.77 lakh with an automatic transmission.